OTL #547: Once Upon a Castle, Chicago Rot is finished, Westside Bee Boyz

Mike Stephen talks with Chicago Children’s Museum president Jennifer Farrington about Once Upon a Castle, their new exhibit that seeks to eliminate gender stereotypes; chats with Chicago Rot director/co-writer Dorian Weinzimmer about finishing his long-awaited locally-produced independent horror film (as featured on OTL #248 in 2011); and visits with Westside Bee Boyz founder Thad Smith about finding his purpose, selling honey, and running a successful local urban apiary service. Meanwhile, Mike discusses his dudes’ trip to Portland, Maine. This week’s local music is provided by Nest.

