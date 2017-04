× Mamma Mia Here I Go Again! The cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’ Chicago

The cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’ Chicago from their new show in the round at the Marriott Theatre joins Dean Richards!

Danni Smith as “Donna,” Meghan Murphy as “Tanya,” and Cassie Slater as “Rosie” talk about the new show, the excitement of performing in the intimate theater and sing some of your favorite hits!