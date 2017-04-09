In this photo provided by CBS, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, joins host Stephen Colbert on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, in New York. (John Paul Filo/CBS via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT; NO ARCHIVE; NO SALES; NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY
Late Night Talk Shows Take On Trump And Win Ratings
Dean Richards discusses the surprising surge in ratings for ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, and how talk show viewers are looking for political comedy in light of the presidential election and the early stages of Donald Trump’s Presidency.