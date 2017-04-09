The Wrigley Field marquee displays "World Series Champions" during the 2016 World Series victory parade for the Chicago Cubs on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Are Wrigley Field And Wrigleyville Turning Into ‘Cubsland?’
Dean Richards and the listeners debate if the new renovations in and around Wrigley Field are taking away some of the charm of the Wrigleyville neighborhood, historic Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs themselves.