Illinois Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Illinois state Capitol Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014, in Springfield Ill. Zalewski announced a push for new ridesharing regulation legislation. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois Rep. Zalewski on EDGE business tax credit: “This can bring new jobs to IL”
Illinois Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Illinois state Capitol Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014, in Springfield Ill. Zalewski announced a push for new ridesharing regulation legislation. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
State Rep. Mike Zalewski, a Democrat from Riverside joins the show. Zalewski will discuss his efforts to revive and revise the EDGE business tax credit as well as the state of the budget stalemate.