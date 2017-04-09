How To Background Check a Contractor, Go Smile Sonic Pro, Yonanas & El Tapeo Restaurant

Posted 5:03 PM, April 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:05PM, April 9, 2017

Mimi Altman, Allyson Case and Hannah Stanley talking about homeowners spring projects. (David Miranda)

Hannah Stanley covered Frank Fontana for this show.

Allyson Case, owner of Integro-Rehab and NARIGC    http://integro-rehab.com/

Mimi Altman, executive director at NARI of Greater Chicagoland   http://www.narichicago.org/

Talking about Homeowners spring projects.  How to find a contractor?  What should you do to prepare to meet with a contractor – budget, design ideas, etc.

FRANKS FAVE- Go Smile Sonic Pro    https://gosmile.com/
Brushes, cleans & whitens teeth everyday with sonic vibrating action, bacteria-killing blue wavelength light.

Yonanas- Never throw fruit away again!  http://yonanas.com/

Your yonanas maker will turn those over-ripe bananas into a delicious and creamy treat that looks and tastes like ice cream.

Chef Matthew Capellini- El Tapeo restaurant   http://www.eltapeorestaurant.com/
El Tapeo recently launched their new spring menu which features fresh, local ingredients as the exquisite flavors are at their prime in the Midwest.

