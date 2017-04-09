× How To Background Check a Contractor, Go Smile Sonic Pro, Yonanas & El Tapeo Restaurant

Hannah Stanley covered Frank Fontana for this show.

Allyson Case, owner of Integro-Rehab and NARIGC http://integro-rehab.com/

Mimi Altman, executive director at NARI of Greater Chicagoland http://www.narichicago.org/

Talking about Homeowners spring projects. How to find a contractor? What should you do to prepare to meet with a contractor – budget, design ideas, etc.

FRANKS FAVE- Go Smile Sonic Pro https://gosmile.com/

Brushes, cleans & whitens teeth everyday with sonic vibrating action, bacteria-killing blue wavelength light.

Yonanas- Never throw fruit away again! http://yonanas.com/

Your yonanas maker will turn those over-ripe bananas into a delicious and creamy treat that looks and tastes like ice cream.

Chef Matthew Capellini- El Tapeo restaurant http://www.eltapeorestaurant.com/

El Tapeo recently launched their new spring menu which features fresh, local ingredients as the exquisite flavors are at their prime in the Midwest.