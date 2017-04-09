× Holy Name parking lot to sell for $110 million to developer: report

RIVER NORTH — One of Chicago’s busiest developers is closing in on one of the city’s most promising development sites: Holy Name Cathedral’s parking lot.

JDL Development, which is building a 37-story condo tower in the Gold Coast and new apartments on the former Ed Debevic’s diner, is negotiating a purchase contract with the Archdiocese of Chicago for its big parking lot at the southwest corner of State Street and Chicago Avenue, according to Crain’s. The property can fit up to two new towers, according to the report.

The archdiocese confirmed Wednesday it had “reached an agreement” for a sale.

