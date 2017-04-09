× ‘Good to Go’: Amy Pickard on changing the face of end-of-life planning

Dave Hoekstra talks to Amy Pickard of Good to Go, a service with a mission to alleviate some of the uncertainty and tough decisions in the aftermath of the death of a loved one. She discusses why we’re not planning enough for our deaths and the uncomfortable nature of talking openly about preparing for the numerous details that arise when someone dies, the goal adding as much “fun” to a tough subject as possible, what a “Good to Go” paperwork party entails and mixing in a death-themed rock soundtrack to add some levity into the festivities, her advice for her musician clients (“be more like Bowie and less like Prince”) and more.