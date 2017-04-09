× Free Free and Cat Friendly Practices

This week on Steve Dale’s Pet World:

America’s Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker joins the show. Dr. Marty is responsible for the Fear Free initiative that aims to take the “pet” out of “petrified”. Listen in to find out how veterinarians around the country are working hard to create the best atmosphere possible for pets and owners.

We also have Dr. Elizabeth Colleran of the American Association of Feline Practitioners on this morning to talk about what certified Cat Friendly Practices are doing to make visits “friendlier” from a cat’s perspective.