President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers Dan Montgomery joins Rick in studio to discuss the crisis Gov. Rauner has caused in higher education and more.
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/2/17
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1-29-17
-
The Latest: The State of Manufacturing in Illinois
-
“It’s a net negative for the Illinois economy” Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/5/2017
-
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/12/17
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/23/17
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3.19.17
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/19/17
-
Inside the confusion of the Trump executive order and travel ban with Illinois Business Immigration Coalition executive director Rebecca Shi
-
-
Will there ever be signs of progress in Springfield?
-
Thoughts on Trump
-
What Lies Ahead As Trump’s Administration Takes The White House