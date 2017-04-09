× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Art of Collaboration|4/9/2017

Tonight on After Hours, Rick Kogan explores the fascinating and intricate art of collaboration in art, publishing, theatre and music. To begin, writer Pat Cannon and photographer Jim Caulfield joined Rick in-studio to talk about their book, The Space Within: Inside Great Chicago Buildings, which explores the striking architecture of Chicago. As it’s their fifth book together, they are no strangers to the collaboration process, and they tell Rick about how they chose the featured buildings and gained access to their interiors.

Then, Rick spoke with the cast and crew of the new Stage 773 production of “Dundee: A Hip-Hopera.” He heard from the show’s writer Gabe Caruso, musical director Brad Kemp, director Molly Bierman, and actors Andrea Lattanzio, Ross Comptton and Surena Pridgen, who told him about the writing process, the concept of a “rap-play” and the creative challenges that it provides. They all agree with Rick that collaboration is the height of creativity.

Friends of the show Jenny and Robin Bienemann joined Rick in the studio to talk about their new CD, “Every Soul Grows to the Light,” and to preview some of its breathtaking songs. They talk about all the local artists featured on the album and how, in collaboration, each one brings something unique, yet equally important, to the music. From the riffs to the lyrics to the pauses, each piece is woven together to form the mosaic end product. Jenny also told the story of the album’s artwork and Robin shared his journey from being forced to learn guitar as a kid (he wanted to play trumpet) to where he is as a professional musician today.