A new rap musical, Dundee: A Hip-Hopera

Move aside, Hamilton! There’s a new rap musical in town. Rick spoke with the cast and crew of the Stage 773 production of “Dundee: A Hip-Hopera.” He heard from the show’s writer Gabe Caruso, musical director Brad Kemp, director Molly Bierman, and actors Andrea Lattanzio, Ross Comptton and Surena Pridgen, who told him about the writing process, the concept of a “rap-play” and the creative challenges that it provides. They all agree with Rick that collaboration is the height of creativity.

Go see the show during its three week run beginning April 20th.