× Startup Showcase: Jamie from Salesforce, Stella from WeSolv and Michael from MyClean

In the fourth episode of Technori Live Startup Showcase with Scott Kitun, we heard from Jamie Domenici, Vice President of Salesforce who talked about the company’s dedication to growing small businesses and previewed their upcoming Basecamp Pitch Contest event. Then, Stella Ashalu from WeSolv – who will be pitching at the event – stopped by the studio to talk to Scott about how her service connects MBA students to real life business experience and tell him about how her pitch has evolved with experience. To dust things off, Michael Scharf, CEO of MyClean joined the conversation to share his business’ mission and tell Scott how it was going from trading to spearheading a start-up.