On the Road with Dane:

It’s finally feeling like Spring in Chicago and we celebrated with a stacked show today. First, we heard from Getaround founder Jessica Scorpio, who told Dane about the cool car-sharing network. Then, travel expert Eileen Ogintz gave us tips on traveling with kids.

Texas Motor Speedway manager Gregg Elkin joined the conversation to talk about what’s going on at the speedway this month. Then, Dr. BBQ Ray Lampe himself called in from Florida to talk about the best BBQ road trips, the NASCAR cruise and his new restaurant Dr. BBQ’s.

Legendary Dragster John Force talked about how much he loves the Cubs and Joliet and Jason Zone Fisher stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to tell Dane about the crazy year he’s had going to as many NCAA championships as physically possible all across the country as Pizza Hut’s All American.