× Odysseo, Cavalia’s new adventure live in studio, Pallette Serves up breakfast, Songfinch helps Musicians, and the gang recreates a scene from “Bridesmaids” | (Full Show April 7th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Patti welcomes Eric Paqueeet and Laure Mara from Odysseo, Cavalia’s new adventure live in studio. We also welcome Derek Rylon from Pallette, who serves up some tasty breakfast. Rob Linquist from Songfinch discusses the new music residency competition build to help out musicians here in Chicago and the gang recreates a scene from “Bridesmaids” on everyone’s favorite segment, “What’s That From?!”

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER