Jon and Esmeralda's Birthday Extravaganza: Full Show 4/7/2017

It’s Esmeralda’s Birthday-eve, and what better way to celebrate than hanging with Jon Hanson in the Allstate Showcase Studio for the night? For starters, Antonio Fiasche from Nduja Artisans Salumeria stopped by with a platter of delicious sausages and spreadable salami to try. Then, Kam Buckner from World Sport Chicago joined them to talk about the organization’s event Spin to Break the Cycle at the House of Blues. In light of the recent news from Syria, Suzanne Sahloul, Founder & Executive Director of the Syrian Community Network helped Jon and Esmeralda break the story down and talked about her organization that seeks to help refugees adjust to life in Chicago. Jerald O’Kennard from Tastings stopped by to preview the 3rd Annual Midwest Rum Festival and, of course, share some samples. And to finish things off, Chicago musician Dan Durley serenaded the gang with his beautiful voice and guitar stylings. They also spent the whole night trying to figure out the most-bought items from convenience stores in Chicago via the GoPuff app from 2-3am.