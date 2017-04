× Break a sweat to make a change: Kam Buckner from World Sports Chicago

Looking for a good reason to work out? How about fundraising via a spin class…at the House of Blues? That’s what Spin to Break the Cycle is all about! Kam Buckner from World Sports Chicago joined Jon and Esmeralda in studio to talk about the unique event that seeks to “break the cycle and invest in the future of Chicago’s youth – creating stronger, safer, and healthier communities.”