Blackhawks to face Predators in 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The First Round schedule will be announced on Sunday. All games can be heard on 720 WGN, wgnradio.com, TuneIn, iHeartRadio our WGN Radio apps, and Alexa-enabled devices. The Blackhawks were 4-1-0 against the Predators in 5 games during the regular season.

10/14/16 – Nashville 3, Blackhawks 2 – at Nashville
10/15/16 – Chicago 5, Nashville 3 – at Chicago
12/29/16 – Chicago 3, Nashville 2 – at Nashville
1/8/17 – Chicago 5, Nashville – at Chicago
3/4/17 – Chicago 5, Nashville 3 – at Nashville

 

