Wintrust Business Lunch 4/7/17: Lesley Stahl, Youtube TV, & One Hope United

Lesley Stahl is one of the most accomplished journalists still working today. She is a role model to many in the business but more importantly, to her two grandchildren. Steve talked with Leslie about her book, “Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of The New Grandparenting” and her event tonight at Andersons Book Store. Ben Meyerson (News Editor at Blue Sky Innovation) discussed some of the leading business and startup headlines in Illinois, and Scott Humphrey (CEO of One Hope United) chatted with Steve about it’s new partnership with 19 restaurants around the Chicago area to benefit under-privileged youth.