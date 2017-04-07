× What Your Sports Memorabilia May Be Worth…

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show expert sports memorabilia appraiser Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic!

In this podcast, Michael discusses some of his recent Parade Magazine articles and then appraises listeners’ items on the air!

Didn’t get to ask about your memorabilia? You can contact Michael via phone (312-379-9090) or e-mail (michael@baseballintheattic.com.) Michael is also available as a speaker. Click here for more information.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)