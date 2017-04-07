× We’ve got Movie Sign!: ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ is back

Dan Long sits down in Studio B with Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray, Baron Vaughn and Hampton Yount, the brains and talent behind the upcoming revival of the cult-classic Mystery Science Theater 3000. The guys discuss the genesis of this version of the B-movie riffing outfit, the various challenges in delivering a product that would both satisfy fans and move the show forward, a taste of what we can look forward to from host Jonah and his robot cohorts Crow T. Robot (Yount) and Tom Servo (Vaughn), and much more.

MST3K premieres on Friday, April 14 with 14 brand new episodes available only on Netflix.