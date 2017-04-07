× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner is our Patch Adams!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about Don Rickle’s TV career, yet another comic book show, the sexual assault allegations surrounding Bill O’Reilly, the controversial Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.