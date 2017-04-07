× Things to Consider Before Purchasing an Exotic Pet

When it comes to getting a pet, Cats and Dogs are no longer the prime go to choice. Flying Squirrels, Chickens, Sugar Gliders, Snakes and even Ducks to name a few are some of the exotic pets people have nowadays. But what are some things you should prepare for if you want an exotic pet? The Critter Lady, Kelly Meister gives a rundown of what you should consider before welcoming these pets in your home.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3338461/3338461_2017-04-07-022901.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D5823.mp3

