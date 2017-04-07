× The Opening Bell 4/7/17: Global Volatility = Market Uncertainty

Plenty of volatility this week due to global events – the Federal Reserve released their meeting minutes, today the jobs report will be shared, and the overnight air strike from the US on Syria. All of these fluctuations make consumers uncertain about their money, so Steve sat down to break through it all with Paul Nolte (Kingsview Asset Management). The spring/summer travel schedule is soon upon us so Steve checked in with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) to find some of the best airline deals of the week and an inaugural flight of the newest Boeing plane.