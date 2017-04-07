× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.07.17

John starts off the show asking his listeners to help him with the continuing house hunt. Then, listeners tell John their opinion of a lunch money stamp in elementary schools. Terrorism Expert and DePaul History Professor Tom Mockaitis tells us if he thinks Trump’s airstrikes on Syria was the right move. A mother expresses her gratitude after a mystery man saved her son from choking. And, finally, find out how Tom did on this week’s Numbers in the News!