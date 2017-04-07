× Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis: “No one else is showing the political will to do this”

Terrorism Expert and DePaul Professor of History Tom Mockaitis joins John to discuss the air strikes President Trump ordered upon Syria Thursday night, and shares whether or not he believed the attack to be the right move in response to the gas explosion in Idlib. While some listeners want to know why the United States intervened, others are glad that Trump even made a move.