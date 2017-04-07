Steve Cochran Full Show 04.07.17: Remembering Rickles

Polo anyone? Daniel O'Leary and Pamela Flanagan on the Steve Cochran Show

On the heels of the U.S. dropping missiles on Syria, we spent a portion of the morning remembering the great Don Rickles. As Jimmy Kimmel said, ’90 years wasn’t enough.’ Tom Rivers did in face check in on the situation in Syria while Michael Auslin talked about the U.S. relations with China. Pamela Flannigan and Daniel O’Leary joined us in-studio for a little Polo Club discussion. Author Laura Sook Duncombe enlightened us on the much ignored female pirate world and Tom Verducci waxes poetic on Theo Epstein and the Cubs. Happy Friday!