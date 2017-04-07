× Remembering Don Rickles with Dave Plier, Rich Koz, and Jim Roche

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by our own Dave Plier, Rich Koz, who you know best as Svengoolie, and Jim Roche, Svengoolie’s Executive Producer. They reflect with Bill and Wendy on Don’s career and influence, the time they all got to spend with him, and much more.

