New Girl's Jake Johnson is a HUGE Cubs fan!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the GREAT Jake Johnson, and his pal ‘Nicky Excitement’. They talk about Jake’s passion for the Chicago Cubs, the status of ‘New Girl’, his new film ‘Win It All’, and much more.

