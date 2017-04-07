× Down and Distance: Bears needs vs. wants heading into the Draft

Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis explore “need” versus “want” in the Chicago Bears draft room, and how it may impact more than just the third overall pick. The fellas explore the state of mediocrity between the Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls. This spring/summer is pivotal for both franchises and the right moves could put them on a path to consistent winning. Plus, they give the D.A.D. “NFL Draft Yearbook”, with The Most Likely to Succeed, Class Clown and Most Likely to Marry a Supermodel. We always convert on Down and Distance.