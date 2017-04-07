× Comic Tales with Kevin Naughton, The Black Women Expo and Patti discusses the recent news happening with Syria | Full Show (April 6th)

Patti and comedian, Kevin Naughton talk about past stories from being a comedian in Chicago, dealing with hecklers and the great pool of talent in the city of Chicago. We also welcome Mary from The Black Women Expo happening here in Chicago. Lastly, Patti discusses the recent news with Syria and how it affects our current political climate.

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER