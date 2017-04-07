× Cody Cassidy and Paul Doherty: ‘And Then You’re Dead…’

Cody Cassidy has worked as the sports editor for Zimbio.com, a sports reporter for Stanford Athletics, and a writer for Coach magazine. Paul Doherty is codirector and senior staff scientist at San Francisco’s famed Exploratorium Museum. Together, they wrote ‘And Then You’re Dead: What Really Happens If You Get Swallowed by a Whale, Are Shot from a Cannon, or Go Barreling over Niagara’. They join Bill and Wendy on the phone to tell them about it.

