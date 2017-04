× Bill and Wendy Full Show 04-07-17

Today’s guests include Rich Koz, Dave Plier, Jim Roche, Jake Johnson, “Nicky Excitement”, Cody Cassidy, and Paul Doherty. Bill and Wendy cover Don Rickles, movies and tv, death, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.