× Workplace Poker Author Dan Rust on Bill O’Reilly: Mentoring women “may be a way to create plausible deniability”

Workplace Poker author Dan Rust has written a book that teaches its readers how best to “play the career game.” Dan and John discuss why Fox would pay $13,000,000 to victims of Bill O’Reilly’s inappropriate behavior to protect his job. And also why President Donald Trump has taken to defending the successful news man.