Workplace Poker Author Dan Rust on Bill O’Reilly: Mentoring women “may be a way to create plausible deniability”
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2014 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Workplace Poker author Dan Rust has written a book that teaches its readers how best to “play the career game.” Dan and John discuss why Fox would pay $13,000,000 to victims of Bill O’Reilly’s inappropriate behavior to protect his job. And also why President Donald Trump has taken to defending the successful news man.