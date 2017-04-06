× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/6/17: Healthcare Apps, VA Technology, & College Graduates

The healthcare industry is one of the most competitive, and for the elderly population, the changes must happen now. Steve was joined by the Co-founders of Respect (Ross Kimbarovsky & Bruce Masterson) to talk about their business and app that makes taking care of loved ones easier. Bill Geiger (Geiger Wealth Management) explained the latest in retirement preparedness, Ian Sherr (Executive Editor at CNET) told Steve about how the VA is applying technology to veterans, and Ilyce Glink (Publisher of ThinkGlink.com & CEO of Best Money Moves) chatted with Steve about how 2017 college graduates are in a good spot.