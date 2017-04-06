× Ubi Est Mea | Ringing in the return of W. Kamau Bell’s “United Shades of America” on CNN

W. Kamau Bell is a former Chicagoan, current Bay Area resident. His Emmy nominated show, United Shades of America, returns to CNN April 30. His book, The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6′ 4″, African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian, will be released May 2.

Ubi Est Mea is a podcast about Chicago by former Chicagoans hosted by Brandon Wetherbee.