The United States launched airstrikes against a military airfield in Syria late Thursday night days after a chemical attack against Syrian civilians, according to reports.
U.S. launches airstrikes against Syria in retaliation for chemical attack
-
The Carry Out 4-5-17: “Krispy Kreme is buying Panera and I think I could get behind a glazed shrimp salad”
-
Travel ban 2.0: Trump’s new order sees immediate pushback
-
Chuck Todd on escalating Syria situation
-
The Carry Out 4-4-17: “Yesterday’s rain out and today’s cold weather made the White Sox game look like a Jackie Robinson West semi-final game”
-
The Carry Out 2-6-17: “It may be time for President Trump to stop ripping on the media and just plug the leaks in his own house.”
-
-
Will President Trump’s attacks on the media hurt him?
-
Ex-CIA Bob Baer has never seen anything like President-elect Trump shunning the U.S. intelligence community
-
Donald Shakes Up the World
-
The Carry Out 2-7-17: “Doesn’t President Trump have an adjective adviser in the White House? Stop using the word ‘sad’ for everything?”
-
The Carry Out 2-2-17: “There’s nothing worse than having a great photo sharing app only to see pictures of people deleting Uber”
-
-
Trump confirms intelligence leaks probe at combative news conference
-
Democrats are demanding answers after Michael Flynn’s resignation
-
Jeff Sessions in hot water over meetings with Russia