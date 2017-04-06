× The Opening Bell 4/6/17: Before Animations, Pixar Tried Selling Computers

We are in the thick of tax season so it’s time to organize your finances. Steve sat down with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Region Manager) to discuss the upcoming tax deadline on April 18th and the best practices to feel good about savings in the long term. Steve also talked about the roots of a well known animation company and how selling computers didn’t quite work out. Lawrence Levy is the former CFO of Pixar and author of “To Pixar and Beyond” and shared his experiences with one of the most well known animation companies in the country.