The Mincing Rascals 04.06.17: Mayor Emanuel’s new graduation rule, Devin Nunes’s public humiliation and protecting Syria

Today’s rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Kristin McQueary. They debate the meaning of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s effort to enforce a rule that Chicago Public Schools students must be accepted into some sort of higher education to graduate. They then move on to mince about House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes’s self-removal from the Russia-US investigation. And they wonder what can be done next to prevent attacks like that in Idlib Tuesday.