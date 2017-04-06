× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.06.17

John covers a wide range of topics, which start with the amount of money spent on settlements to keep Bill O’Reilly’s inappropriate work behavior unknown. Then, John welcomes into the studio Mark Bazer, the host of “The Interview,” to preview tomorrow’s show at The Hideout. Northwestern University Professor of Law Eugene Kontorovich explains why the nuclear option was a good thing. And, Bill Leff joins John in remembering Don Rickles, who passed away today at the age of 90. That, and some Jeopardy failures from last night dominate today’s show.