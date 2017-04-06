× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.05.17

John wants to know your thoughts on Mayor Emanuel’s plan to require high students to have acceptances at two- or four-year colleges, a branch of the armed forces or a trade program, before they can graduate. Then, “Ask Amy” columnist Amy Dickinson stops in to tell John about her new autobiography, Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things, from her days eating matches, to her time debating with Bill O’Reilly. ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Andy Field fills John in on the filibuster to Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination tomorrow. And John gives his take on human micro-chipping, and takes your opinion on the latest Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner, which has since been pulled.