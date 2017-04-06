× The Carry Out 4-6-17: “I can’t wait to watch billionaires Pritzker and Kennedy join Bruce Rauner in being folksy”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the U.S. saying they will lead an international effort to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Senator Mitch McConnell enacting the “Nuclear Option” to help Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch get confirmed, J.B. Pritzker announcing his candidacy for Illinois governor, former police superintendent Garry McCarthy saying people are urging him to run for Chicago mayor, comedian Don Rickles passing away at the age of 90, the Cubs beating the Cardinals with some late-inning heroics, the White Sox getting into the win column, the Blackhawks taking on the Ducks in Anaheim, the Bulls clinging to their playoff hopes and a woman falling from a bridge while trying to take a selfie.

