× The Carry Out 4-5-17: “Krispy Kreme is buying Panera and I think I could behind a glazed shrimp salad”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump coming out and railing against President Bashar Assad after the chemical attack in Syria, the White House removing Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, President Trump bashing Chicago schools, the Chicago Teachers Union announcing they aren’t going to strike on May 1st, Speaker Ryan recently sending a bill to President Trump requiring drug testing for anyone who wants unemployment, Krispy Kreme buying Panera, Barry Manilow coming out of the closet, the Cubs and Sox both getting rained out, the Bulls losing to the Knicks, the Hawks continuing their push to the playoffs, rumors circulating about Jay Cutler’s next team and a new tenant taking over the old Chicago Historical Society building.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio