× ‘That was a guy that was interested in making the people laugh’ – Remembering Don Rickles

Dave Plier talked with Don Rickles on his 90th Birthday, backstage in Vegas, about his very beginnings, his friendship with Frank Sinatra, his on air chemistry with Johnny Carson and David Letterman, working with Clark Gable, Clint Eastwood Robert DeNiro, and his 60 years headlining in Vegas. Rickles died April 6, 2017 at age 90.