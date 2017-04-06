× Senator Dick Durbin on Senate Republican deploying ‘nuclear option’: “This is a step in the wrong direction.”

Senator Dick Durbin(D-IL) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about a move made by Senate Republicans to change the rules of confirmation to the Supreme Court just ahead of the vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3336993/3336993_2017-04-06-190533.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!