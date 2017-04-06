WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: (L-R) U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Christopher Coons (D-DE) and Al Franken (D-MN) huddle during the third day Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Senator Dick Durbin on Senate Republican deploying ‘nuclear option’: “This is a step in the wrong direction.”
Senator Dick Durbin(D-IL) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about a move made by Senate Republicans to change the rules of confirmation to the Supreme Court just ahead of the vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch.
