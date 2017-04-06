WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Judge Neil Gorsuch is sworn in on the first day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Professor Eugene Kontorovich on the Nuclear Option: “The levels of partisanship are incompatible with the ongoing maintenance of such institutions”
Northwestern University Professor of Law Eugene Kontorovich explains to John why the nuclear option had to be put to use in today’s vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. He believes a filibuster to be too hopeful in today’s split.