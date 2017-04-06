WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Political columnist George Will discusses the future of the American Health Care Act
Washington Post political columnist George Will joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the future of the GOP and the American Health Care Act. Also, his latest column about baseball and stats are discussed.
