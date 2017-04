× Mark Bazer: “‘This is the worst time ever to be a straight, white male'”

“The Interview” Host Mark Bazer previews his show coming up tomorrow night at The Hideout for those lucky viewers who got tickets before they sold out! Mark and John’s conversation also include such topics as the luck and misfortune of being a Caucasian straight man in today’s day and age. Everyone else can catch Mark’s show on WTTW on these nights.