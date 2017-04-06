MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 01: Bob Ross instruction setup at When The Art Comes Down Miami Beach hosted by Super 8 on December 1, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Super 8)
Felix Auer has a special love for Bob Ross
Felix Auer is has created the website called Two Inch Brush. Two Inch Brush organizes all 403 of Bob Ross’ paintings! He joins Bill and Wendy to tell them all about it.
