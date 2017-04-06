× Exploring the link between police violence and the war on drugs

Host and producer Christopher Johnson and co-producer Derek L. John join Justin to discuss the new Audible audio documentary series, “100:1 The Crack Legacy.” Derek and Christopher talk about where this project began, the origins of the crack epidemic and it’s relationship to police brutality, why they named the series, “100-1” and the story of Chicagoan Eric Wilson, who was sentenced to a mandatory lifetime of imprisonment for 7.6 kilograms of crack cocaine.

